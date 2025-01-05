Ravens DT Michael Pierce didn’t want to become a meme after game-sealing interception

The result of Saturday’s game between the Ravens and Browns was well in hand when the most memorable play of the day took place.

After the Ravens went up 35-10 in the fourth quarter, the Browns were driving the ball in Baltimore territory to try for a score that would have only affected the fates of gamblers. They didn’t get it thanks to Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce.

The 355-pounder made a rare foray into pass coverage and Browns quarterback Bailey Zappe threw a pass right to him at the Ravens’ 16-yard-line. Pierce began running like he might take a shot at his first career touchdown, but he dashed that hope with a haphazard slide to give himself up after a few yards.

“There’s a long history of turning big-guy interceptions and fumbles and all that stuff into memes so, at the risk of ruining a career-play like that for myself, it’s time to go home,” Pierce said in the locker room after the game. “The bus was out of gas.”

Pierce was asked what went through his mind as the ball came his way.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t want to curse on TV but ‘oh s-word! Oh my god, he really threw this football,’” Pierce said. “I got fairly decent hands, I’m glad I caught it. And, like I said, coach preaches smart football. Like I said, I don’t want to end up on a meme or Instagram, my wife and everybody laughing at me. We did the right thing, we got down and kept it moving.”

Pierce’s play set off raucous celebrations on the sideline and in the stands in Baltimore. The Ravens will try for more of the same when they host a playoff game next weekend.