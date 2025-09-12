 Skip navigation
Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike has no injury designation

  
Published September 12, 2025 03:40 PM

The Ravens ruled out tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) for another week.

Neither practiced again this week.

Baltimore will have defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, who returned to a full practice Friday. He does not have an injury designation.

Madubuike came out of Sunday’s game with an ankle injury that kept him out of Wednesday’s practice before limited work Thursday.

He made the Ravens’ only sack of Josh Allen and had five pressures in the loss to the Bills.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) had another full practice Friday and also does not have an injury designation.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman missed Friday’s practice for personal reasons but will play in Sunday’s game.