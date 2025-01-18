Ravens elevate WR Anthony Miller for Sunday’s game

The Ravens are expected to be without Zay Flowers for Sunday’s game against the Bills, so they have added a wide receiver to the roster.

Veteran Anthony Miller has been called up from the practice squad for the divisional round matchup. The Ravens also elevated defensive tackle Josh Tupou and both players will revert back after the game.

Miller had one catch in two regular season appearances and he had three catches for 12 yards in last Saturday’s win over the Steelers. Nelson Agholor, Rashod Bateman, Steven Sims, Devontez Walker, and Tylan Wallace will be the other receivers for the Ravens.

Tupou had three tackles and a sack in three games for the Ravens this season.