nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have 'puncher's chance' vs. Chiefs

Ravens elevate WR Anthony Miller for Sunday's game

  
January 18, 2025

The Ravens are expected to be without Zay Flowers for Sunday’s game against the Bills, so they have added a wide receiver to the roster.

Veteran Anthony Miller has been called up from the practice squad for the divisional round matchup. The Ravens also elevated defensive tackle Josh Tupou and both players will revert back after the game.

Miller had one catch in two regular season appearances and he had three catches for 12 yards in last Saturday’s win over the Steelers. Nelson Agholor, Rashod Bateman, Steven Sims, Devontez Walker, and Tylan Wallace will be the other receivers for the Ravens.

Tupou had three tackles and a sack in three games for the Ravens this season.