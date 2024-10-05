 Skip navigation
Ravens elevate Yannick Ngakoue, Chris Collier from practice squad

  
Published October 5, 2024 05:24 PM

Yannick Ngakoue is set to take the field for the Ravens for the first time since 2020.

The veteran edge rusher signed to the Ravens practice squad last month and he has been elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. Ngakoue will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Ngakoue had three sacks and two forced fumbles in nine games for the Ravens after they traded for him during the 2020 season. He played for the Raiders, Colts, and Bears over the last three seasons and has 69 sacks in 123 career games.

The Ravens also elevated running back Chris Collier for the Bengals game. This is Collier’s third elevation, but he has only appeared in one game and played one special teams snap.