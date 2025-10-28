 Skip navigation
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
Buccaneers' defense comes through to beat Saints
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Ravens estimate Lamar Jackson as a full participant Monday

  
Published October 27, 2025 08:54 PM

The Ravens expect Lamar Jackson to play Thursday night, and the practice report indicates that.

The team estimates him as a full participant on Monday.

Jackson has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. He returned to the practice field last week, but his participation level became an issue after the Ravens improperly listed him with a full practice.

The team changed the designation to limited when it ruled him out on Saturday.

Coach John Harbaugh said he is “very confident” that Jackson will return against the Dolphins.

The Ravens estimated linebacker Teddye Buchanan (calf), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), cornerback T.J. Tampa Jr. and cornerback Nate Wiggins (groin) as limited.