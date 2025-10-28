Ravens estimate Lamar Jackson as a full participant Monday

The Ravens expect Lamar Jackson to play Thursday night, and the practice report indicates that.

The team estimates him as a full participant on Monday.

Jackson has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. He returned to the practice field last week, but his participation level became an issue after the Ravens improperly listed him with a full practice.

The team changed the designation to limited when it ruled him out on Saturday.

Coach John Harbaugh said he is “very confident” that Jackson will return against the Dolphins.

The Ravens estimated linebacker Teddye Buchanan (calf), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), cornerback T.J. Tampa Jr. and cornerback Nate Wiggins (groin) as limited.