Ravens expect Marlon Humphrey to be healthy for training camp

  
Published June 13, 2024 03:19 PM

The Ravens closed out their offseason program with a final minicamp practice on Thursday and cornerback Marlon Humphrey remained out of the team drills.

Humphrey was out of practice or limited to individual work during OTA sessions open to the media this spring and head coach John Harbaugh provided a brief update on the corner after minicamp concluded. Harbaugh did not note the nature of Humphrey’s injury, but said that the team doesn’t expect it to impact his availability for training camp.

“Just nagging things,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He should be ready for training camp. Shouldn’t be a problem.”

Humphrey missed time at the start of last season with a foot injury and he had a calf injury that kept him out of the lineup later in the year. Humphrey played in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs, but had to leave early.