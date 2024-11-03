Ravens hold 24-10 halftime lead over Broncos

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed a couple of days of practice this week, but said that he was just getting some extra rest and that there was no injury concern heading into Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

The first half of play did nothing to suggest Jackson was being evasive. Jackson was 11-of-12 for 208 yards and two touchdowns to Zay Flowers to help the Ravens build a 24-10 lead that they carried into halftime.

Those numbers would be impressive against any team, but all the more so against a defense that ranked third in points and yards coming into the game.

Flowers has four catches for 111 yards, Justice Hill has three catches for 43 yards, and Rashod Bateman has three catches for 25 yards as Jackson has spread the wealth. Derrick Henry added his 12th touchdown of the season to start the season and the Ravens appear to be back on track after stumbling against the Browns last weekend.