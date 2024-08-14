Ravens: Mark Andrews was in a car accident, suffered no apparent injury

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was scheduled for a day off from practice on Wednesday, but he was still on his way into the facility for meetings when things took a bad turn.

The team announced that Andrews was involved in a car accident on Wednesday morning. Team medical personnel evaluated Andrews once he got to the facility and said that he suffered no “apparent injury.”

“I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and well wishes. This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seatbelts and remaining alert while driving a car,” Andrews said in a statement.

The Ravens said Andrews, who was able to attend team meetings Wednesday, is expected to return to practice in the coming days.

