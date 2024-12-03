Ravens OC Todd Monken on potential head coaching interest: My focus is winning, scoring points

Todd Monken’s two years as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator have seen him put together units that rank at the top of the league and that’s usually a good way to generate head coaching interest.

Monken got some of it last offseason and interviewed with the Chargers and Panthers before they hired Jim Harbaugh and Dave Canales to fill their openings. With the Ravens offense thriving again this season, Monken could be in position for more conversations but he said on Tuesday that he isn’t letting any speculation about what might happen come January interfere with what he’s up to in the present.

“I don’t deal with it,” Monken said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I don’t deal with it because it has nothing to do with the here and the now and nobody really knows anything. I don’t control that. All I control is the job I have here. That’s the most important thing. It’s winning here and scoring points because if you don’t worry about that, you don’t have a job here. Then the other stuff doesn’t happen.”

Monken went 13-25 over three seasons as Southern Mississippi’s head coach and he ran offenses for the Buccaneers, Browns, and University of Georgia before joining the Ravens.