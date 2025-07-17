Ravens put Ar’Darius Washington on PUP, announce Mike Green signed his rookie deal

Word on Thursday was that the Ravens were close to signing second-round pick Mike Green and the deal came together before the day was out.

The Ravens announced Green’s signing on Thursday afternoon. They now have all of their 2025 draft picks under contract for the next four years.

The Ravens also announced that they placed safety Ar’Darius Washington on the physically unable to perform list.

Washington is on the active version of the list, so he is eligible to be activated at any point. He tore his Achilles working out in May, so he won’t be ready for the start of the season but is hoping to make a return later in the year.