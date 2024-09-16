Ravens S Eddie Jackson: I feel like officials made a couple of B.S. calls

The Ravens blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Raiders on Sunday and a pair of penalties helped the Raiders put points on the board.

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike was called for grabbing Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew’s facemask during a first-down sack right after the Ravens extended their lead to 23-13. The Raiders would go on to kick a field goal, but replays showed Madubuike appeared to avoid the mask while grabbing Minshew around the shoulders.

The game-tying touchdown came later in the quarter after a defensive pass interference penalty by Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens on a throw to Davante Adams in the end zone. Ravens safety Eddie Jackson referenced both calls while saying he felt officials erred at points in the 26-23 loss.

“I’m not a ref or an official, but I feel like a couple of those were B.S. calls,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “In a situation like that, with the game on the line like that, that type of call.”

The Ravens had 11 penalties overall and those miscues joined an interception and two fourth quarter three-and-outs as major reasons for the loss.