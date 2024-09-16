 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens S Eddie Jackson: I feel like officials made a couple of B.S. calls

  
Published September 15, 2024 08:17 PM

The Ravens blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Raiders on Sunday and a pair of penalties helped the Raiders put points on the board.

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike was called for grabbing Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew’s facemask during a first-down sack right after the Ravens extended their lead to 23-13. The Raiders would go on to kick a field goal, but replays showed Madubuike appeared to avoid the mask while grabbing Minshew around the shoulders.

The game-tying touchdown came later in the quarter after a defensive pass interference penalty by Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens on a throw to Davante Adams in the end zone. Ravens safety Eddie Jackson referenced both calls while saying he felt officials erred at points in the 26-23 loss.

“I’m not a ref or an official, but I feel like a couple of those were B.S. calls,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “In a situation like that, with the game on the line like that, that type of call.”

The Ravens had 11 penalties overall and those miscues joined an interception and two fourth quarter three-and-outs as major reasons for the loss.