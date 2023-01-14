 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens sign Ar’Darius Washington to active roster, place Tylan Wallace on IR

  
Published January 14, 2023 12:13 PM
nbc_pftpm_ravensbengalsv2_220113
January 13, 2023 04:36 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why, without Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens are unlikely to defeat Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round.

The Ravens signed defensive back Ar’Darius Washington to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

The team used standard elevations on Washington three times this season, and he played in Weeks 6, 13 and 14.

Washington has two tackles, having seen action on 25 defensive snaps and 23 on special teams.

The Ravens placed receiver Tylan Wallace on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Wallace went on the team’s practice report Thursday with a hamstring injury, did not practice Friday and was ruled out for Sunday’s game.

In nine games, he caught four passes for 33 yards.

Wallace played 77 offensive snaps and 121 on special teams.

The Ravens assuredly they will have enough depth at the position by elevating receivers Andy Isabella and Binjimen Victor for the game against the Bengals.