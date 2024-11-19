 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_douglasfiring_241119.jpg
Jets firing GM Douglas is a ‘reactionary’ move
nbc_pft_nfcwest_241119.jpg
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
nbc_pft_devito_241119.jpg
Why Giants will start DeVito over Lock

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_douglasfiring_241119.jpg
Jets firing GM Douglas is a ‘reactionary’ move
nbc_pft_nfcwest_241119.jpg
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
nbc_pft_devito_241119.jpg
Why Giants will start DeVito over Lock

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens sign Desmond King to practice squad

  
Published November 19, 2024 04:38 PM

Veteran defensive back Desmond King is joining the Ravens.

The Ravens announced that they have signed King to their practice squad on Tuesday. King was released by the Texans last week and returned two punts for two yards in his lone regular season appearance with the team.

King also played in 40 games for the Texans over the previous three seasons and he was an All-Pro as a defensive back and punt returner while with the Chargers during the 2017 season. He gives the team another veteran option in the secondary and on special teams for the back stretch of the 2024 season.

Cornerback Ryan Cooper was released from the practice squad in a corresponding move.