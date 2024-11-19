Ravens sign Desmond King to practice squad

Veteran defensive back Desmond King is joining the Ravens.

The Ravens announced that they have signed King to their practice squad on Tuesday. King was released by the Texans last week and returned two punts for two yards in his lone regular season appearance with the team.

King also played in 40 games for the Texans over the previous three seasons and he was an All-Pro as a defensive back and punt returner while with the Chargers during the 2017 season. He gives the team another veteran option in the secondary and on special teams for the back stretch of the 2024 season.

Cornerback Ryan Cooper was released from the practice squad in a corresponding move.