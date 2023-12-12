Ravens to put Devin Duvernay on IR with back injury

The Ravens are signing quarterback Malik Cunningham to their 53-man roster on Tuesday and there’s no word on what move the Ravens will make to create a spot for the new arrival.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that wide receiver/kick returner Devin Duvernay is going on injured reserve. Duvernay hurt his back in Sunday’s overtime win over the Rams and will miss the final four games of the regular season, but is expected to have a chance to return for the postseason.

Tylan Wallace filled in for Duvernay as the team’s punt returner after the injury and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 76-yard return in overtime, so he’ll likely be remaining in that role at least as long as Duvernay is out of the picture.

Duvernay has four catches for 18 yards and four carries for 15 yards so far this season. He is also averaging 12.6 yards per punt return and 19.3 yards per kickoff return.