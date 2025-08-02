Ravens to sign D’Ernest Johnson

The Ravens are adding to their offensive backfield.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they are signing former Browns and Jaguars running back D’Ernest Johnson. Johnson also worked out for the 49ers earlier this week, but the 49ers opted to sign Ameer Abdullah.

Johnson spent the last two seasons in Jacksonville and ran 73 times for 251 yards. Johnson played his first four NFL seasons in Cleveland and had 141 carries for 378 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 53 career catches for 465 yards.

Derrick Henry tops Baltimore’s running back depth chart. Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell, Rasheen Ali, and Marcus Major make up the rest of it.