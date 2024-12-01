Ravens up 9-0 after Lamar Jackson TD pass, Kyle Hamilton returns after concussion evaluation

The Ravens are up two scores in the first quarter against the Eagles.

Safety Kyle Hamilton went to the locker room for a concussion evaluation after the Eagles’ second offensive possession of the game, which meant he wasn’t on hand to see the team’s first touchdown of the afternoon.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson got plenty of time in the pocket to wait for tight end Mark Andrews to wriggle free for a 14-yard touchdown. Kicker Justin Tucker put the extra point off the upright, so the Ravens are up 9-0.

Jackson hit Zay Flowers for a 20-yard gain on the touchdown drive and scrambled to find the wideout for 40 yards on the opening drive. Derrick Henry has six carries for 38 yards and a 16-yard catch and Hamilton returned for the start of the third Eagles drive, so everything is coming up Ravens thus far.