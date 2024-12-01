 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Ravens up 9-0 after Lamar Jackson TD pass, Kyle Hamilton returns after concussion evaluation

  
Published December 1, 2024 04:59 PM

The Ravens are up two scores in the first quarter against the Eagles.

Safety Kyle Hamilton went to the locker room for a concussion evaluation after the Eagles’ second offensive possession of the game, which meant he wasn’t on hand to see the team’s first touchdown of the afternoon.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson got plenty of time in the pocket to wait for tight end Mark Andrews to wriggle free for a 14-yard touchdown. Kicker Justin Tucker put the extra point off the upright, so the Ravens are up 9-0.

Jackson hit Zay Flowers for a 20-yard gain on the touchdown drive and scrambled to find the wideout for 40 yards on the opening drive. Derrick Henry has six carries for 38 yards and a 16-yard catch and Hamilton returned for the start of the third Eagles drive, so everything is coming up Ravens thus far.