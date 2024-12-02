Ray Davis 5-yard touchdown gives Bills 7-3 lead over 49ers

It’s a snow game in Orchard Park and the Bills look ready for it.

After going three-and-out on their first drive, they’ve taken a 7-3 lead over the 49ers with Ray Davis’ 5-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

Quarterback Josh Allen converted a third-and-1 with a 2-yard run on a QB sneak. Then he moved the club into San Francisco territory with a 15-yard pass to tight end Quintin Morris.

Allen then converted on third-and-6 with a 70-yard run before Ray Davis picked up 13 on third-and-1 from the San Francisco 18.

On the next play, Davis took it in for a 5-yard touchdown to give Buffalo the lead.

With snow sticking to the turf, defenders look like they’re having a hard time finding their footing. As pointed out on the NBC broadcast, the snow really picked up right about the time of kickoff, which meant the players weren’t able to warm up in the current conditions. It’s having a clear effect on the game.

San Francisco’s Jake Moody hit a 33-yard field goal to cap his team’s first drive and give it an early 3-0 lead.