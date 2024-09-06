RB MarShawn Lloyd among Packers’ inactives for tonight’s game

The Packers will not have running back MarShawn Lloyd on Friday night.

Lloyd entered game day with a questionable designation after not practicing Tuesday and being limited Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury.

He is among the team’s inactives.

Running back Emanuel Wilson (hip) and tight end Tucker Kraft (back) are dressed to play against the Eagles after also being listed as questionable.

The Packers’ other inactives are receiver Malik Heath, defensive lineman Arron Mosby, defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr., offensive tackle Kadeem Telfort and offensive tackle Travis Glover.

The Eagles’ inactives are outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt, offensive guard Trevor Keegan, offensive tackle Darian Kinnard, quarterback Tanner McKee, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (hand), linebacker Devin White (ankle) and defensive tackle Byron Young. McKee will serve as the emergency third quarterback.