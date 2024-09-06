 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

RB MarShawn Lloyd among Packers’ inactives for tonight’s game

  
Published September 6, 2024 07:14 PM

The Packers will not have running back MarShawn Lloyd on Friday night.

Lloyd entered game day with a questionable designation after not practicing Tuesday and being limited Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury.

He is among the team’s inactives.

Running back Emanuel Wilson (hip) and tight end Tucker Kraft (back) are dressed to play against the Eagles after also being listed as questionable.

The Packers’ other inactives are receiver Malik Heath, defensive lineman Arron Mosby, defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr., offensive tackle Kadeem Telfort and offensive tackle Travis Glover.

The Eagles’ inactives are outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt, offensive guard Trevor Keegan, offensive tackle Darian Kinnard, quarterback Tanner McKee, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (hand), linebacker Devin White (ankle) and defensive tackle Byron Young. McKee will serve as the emergency third quarterback.