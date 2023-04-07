 Skip navigation
Reggie Wayne: Marvin Harrison Jr. is a better prospect than his dad

  
Published April 7, 2023 05:41 AM
nbc_pft_colts_230404
April 4, 2023 09:11 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if the Colts would consider a trade with the Texans for Bryce Young, or if they could make a run at Lamar Jackson if they don’t have a QB they like at No. 4 in the draft.

Marvin Harrison Sr. was a first-round draft pick of the Colts in 1996 and had a Hall of Fame career, but his son may one day eclipse his accomplishments.

That’s the word from Reggie Wayne, who played alongside Harrison for eight years and is now the Colts’ wide receivers coach. Wayne told Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star that Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is a better prospect than his dad was .

“He’s bigger than Marvin,” Wayne said of Jr. “He’s tall. He’s faster than Marv.”

Wayne is far from the only NFL coach or scout who thinks that. Harrison participated in Ohio State’s Pro Day, and the overwhelming sentiment was that he’s more than ready to be a first-round draft pick right now, although NFL rules require Harrison Jr. to be three years out of high school before he can be drafted.

That won’t be until 2024, when Harrison is likely to go in the first round, and higher than the 19th overall pick his dad went with in 1996.