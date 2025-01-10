Relocation of Vikings-Rams game moves line by one point, so far

Before the Vikings-Rams game was moved from SoFi Stadium in L.A. due to the ongoing wildfires, Minnesota was favored by 1.5 points at DraftKings. After the relocation of the game to Arizona, the line quickly moved by one point.

The Vikings are now favored by 2.5 points.

As of this posting, the spread has stabilized at Minnesota minus-2.5.

It will be interesting to see whether any of the sports books will refund wagers based on the game being moved, which obviously removes the Rams’ home-field advantage.

That said, the advantage isn’t entirely clear. Vikings fans might have flooded SoFi, if things were currently normal in L.A. In Arizona, it remains to be seen whether Vikings fans show up and overpower any advantage the Rams might have had.