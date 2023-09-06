Reminder to DirecTV customers: Sunday Ticket has moved to YouTube

An ongoing DirecTV ad campaign featuring Travis Kelce creates the impression that all football games can still be seen on the satellite-based service (i.e., “DirecTV Sports Central gives you access to every game”). However, DirecTV no longer gives you access to every game. Because DirecTV no longer has Sunday Ticket.

As the first Sunday of the regular season approaches, plenty of fans who don’t pay close attention to NFL football during the offseason (that’s a damn shame, by the way) will begin to figure out that, come Sunday, DirecTV won’t give them what they’re looking for.

“You can only get it on YouTube, you can not get it on DirecTV anymore,” NFL Chief Business and Media Officer Brian Rolapp said last week during a conference call. “I think some fans might be confused by that.”

Yes, they might be. Between the DirecTV commercials and the fact that DirecTV has had the Sunday Ticket package for nearly 30 years, not everyone is aware that YouTube and YouTube TV are the places to get Sunday Ticket.

And YouTube isn’t paying us to say this. It’s for the benefit of the fans, who seem to be an afterthought in these various corporate maneuverings.