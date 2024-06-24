 Skip navigation
Report: 49ers meeting with Brandon Aiyuk today

  
Published June 24, 2024 04:26 PM

Disgruntled receiver Brandon Aiyuk said last week the 49ers don’t want him back. Today, the 49ers are meeting with Aiyuk, Ryan Clark of ESPN reports.

It is unclear exactly what those talks entail.

Aiyuk has made clear he wants a contract extension, having skipped the entire offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp. He is under contract for the fifth-year option of $14.1 million in 2024, and he reportedly wants $30 million or more per year.

The sides appear at a contract impasse.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson reset the wide receiver market this season with a four-year extension that averages $35 million per season, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Eagles receiver A.J. Brown ($32 million per season), Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30 million per season) and Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle ($28.25 million per season) also have signed contract extensions this offseason.

Aiyuk made 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last season.