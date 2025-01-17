Report: 49ers QB coach Brian Griese declined Jets interview

The Jets have cast a wide net in their search for a new head coach, but one of their intended candidates for the job was not interested in the opportunity to speak to them.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese has declined the Jets’ request to interview for the position.

The 49ers job is the first one that Griese has had as a coach at any level. He joined Kyle Shanahan’s staff in 2022, so he’s worked closely with Brock Purdy during Purdy’s rise from seventh-rounder to starter.

While Griese has passed on that opportunity, plenty of others have been more agreeable. The Jets are holding several interviews on Friday and they’ll be up to 15 total interviews once they are completed.