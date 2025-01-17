 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have 'puncher's chance' vs. Chiefs

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill's comments "with a grain of salt"
Report: 49ers QB coach Brian Griese declined Jets interview

  
Published January 17, 2025 11:58 AM

The Jets have cast a wide net in their search for a new head coach, but one of their intended candidates for the job was not interested in the opportunity to speak to them.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese has declined the Jets’ request to interview for the position.

The 49ers job is the first one that Griese has had as a coach at any level. He joined Kyle Shanahan’s staff in 2022, so he’s worked closely with Brock Purdy during Purdy’s rise from seventh-rounder to starter.

While Griese has passed on that opportunity, plenty of others have been more agreeable. The Jets are holding several interviews on Friday and they’ll be up to 15 total interviews once they are completed.