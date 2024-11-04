 Skip navigation
Report: A.J. Brown is not expected to miss significant time with knee injury

  
November 4, 2024

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown exited Sunday’s win over the Jaguars with a knee injury, but it sounds like he’s not at risk of being out long-term.

Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters in his press conference that Brown was “in good spirits” on Monday and the team will see how the receiver does throughout the week.

Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Brown had an MRI on Monday afternoon and is not expected to miss a significant amount of time.

Brown has played five games this season, missing three games due to injury earlier in the year. He has 23 catches for 444 yards with three touchdowns in 2024.

Playing the Cowboys on Sunday, the Eagles will release their first injury report of Week 10 on Wednesday.