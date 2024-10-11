Report: Anthony Richardson on track to return Sunday

Barring a setback, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to return to the lineup Sunday, Stephen Holder of ESPN reports.

Richardson practiced all three days this week, putting him on track to get back under center.

Coach Shane Steichen said Richardson “had huge strides this week, for sure.”

Richardson took the majority of the first-team reps this week after Joe Flacco did the same last week before starting in place of Richardson, who injured his oblique against the Steelers on Sept. 29.

Richardson has played only eight of a possible 22 games since the Colts made him a first-round pick in 2023, and he has missed significant portions of of three of the games he has played.

He has completed only 50.6 percent of his passes for 654 yards with three touchdowns and a league-leading six interceptions.