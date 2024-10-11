 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Anthony Richardson on track to return Sunday

  
Published October 11, 2024 03:33 PM

Barring a setback, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to return to the lineup Sunday, Stephen Holder of ESPN reports.

Richardson practiced all three days this week, putting him on track to get back under center.

Coach Shane Steichen said Richardson “had huge strides this week, for sure.”

Richardson took the majority of the first-team reps this week after Joe Flacco did the same last week before starting in place of Richardson, who injured his oblique against the Steelers on Sept. 29.

Richardson has played only eight of a possible 22 games since the Colts made him a first-round pick in 2023, and he has missed significant portions of of three of the games he has played.

He has completed only 50.6 percent of his passes for 654 yards with three touchdowns and a league-leading six interceptions.