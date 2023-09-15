 Skip navigation
Report: Avonte Maddox is feared to have suffered torn pectoral

  
Published September 15, 2023 12:53 PM

The Eagles won Thursday’s game against the Vikings, but they may have suffered a significant blow to their secondary.

According to John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, the Eagles fear cornerback Avonte Maddox suffered a torn pectoral muscle. Maddox will undergo an MRI on Friday to confirm the injury.

If Maddox did tear his pec, it would likely end his season.

Maddox exited the game in the second quarter after tackling Minnesota running back Alexander Mattison.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Maddox has played his entire career with the Eagles. He missed much of last year’s regular season with a hamstring injury, but did play in nine games with eight starts. He recorded an interception, three passes defensed, and three forced fumbles last season.

In two games this year, Maddox has two passes defensed and a forced fumble.