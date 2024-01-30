Report: Bears hire Chris Beatty as wide receivers coach

The Bears have reportedly added another coach to their staff for the 2024 season.

Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports that Chris Beatty will be the team’s wide receivers coach. The Bears fired Tyke Tolbert along with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko at the end of their season.

Shane Waldron is the new coordinator and Kerry Jospeh will now coach the quarterbacks in Chicago.

Beatty spent the last three seasons working with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and the rest of the Chargers receiving corps. His previous coaching experience came on the collegiate level, including a three-year run at Maryland that overlapped with Bears wide receiver DJ Moore’s time at the school.