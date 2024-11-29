Report: Ben VanSumeren out for season after injuring his knee Friday

The Eagles added linebacker Ben VanSumeren to the injury report Friday.

He was listed as limited with a knee injury but ruled out.

VanSumeren, it turns out, will miss the rest of the season, too.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports VanSumeren’s injury at Friday’s practice is season-ending.

VanSumeren is listed at linebacker, but he has not played any snaps on defense. He has played 22 snaps on offense as a fullback, and he was a core special teams player with 213 snaps in 11 games.

VanSumeren has three tackles this season after making 13 in nine games last season.