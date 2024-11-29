 Skip navigation
EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
'Soft' Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Report: Ben VanSumeren out for season after injuring his knee Friday

  
Published November 29, 2024 05:53 PM

The Eagles added linebacker Ben VanSumeren to the injury report Friday.

He was listed as limited with a knee injury but ruled out.

VanSumeren, it turns out, will miss the rest of the season, too.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports VanSumeren’s injury at Friday’s practice is season-ending.

VanSumeren is listed at linebacker, but he has not played any snaps on defense. He has played 22 snaps on offense as a fullback, and he was a core special teams player with 213 snaps in 11 games.

VanSumeren has three tackles this season after making 13 in nine games last season.