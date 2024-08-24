 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brandon Aiyuk travels with 49ers to Las Vegas

  
Published August 23, 2024 09:28 PM

49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk made the trip to Las Vegas and is at Allegiant Stadium tonight for the team’s game against the Raiders. He won’t play, but it is noteworthy that he made the trip with the team, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Video from Tracy Sandler of Fangirl Sports Network shows Aiyuk walking into the stadium alongside teammate Deebo Samuel.

What does it mean? Maybe nothing. Or maybe something.

The clock is ticking for the 49ers to either get a long-term deal completed or to trade Aiyuk, with the Steelers and possibly the Commanders in play for his services if that’s the direction it goes.

The 49ers would prefer to keep Aiyuk rather than trade him, and Aiyuk presumably would prefer to stay in San Francisco.

He caught 153 passes for 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns the past two seasons.

Aiyuk, 26, staged a hold-in through training camp. The No. 25 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Aiyuk is currently set to earn $14.124 million in guaranteed base salary on his fifth-year option in 2024.