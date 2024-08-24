Brandon Aiyuk travels with 49ers to Las Vegas

49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk made the trip to Las Vegas and is at Allegiant Stadium tonight for the team’s game against the Raiders. He won’t play, but it is noteworthy that he made the trip with the team, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Video from Tracy Sandler of Fangirl Sports Network shows Aiyuk walking into the stadium alongside teammate Deebo Samuel.

What does it mean? Maybe nothing. Or maybe something.

The clock is ticking for the 49ers to either get a long-term deal completed or to trade Aiyuk, with the Steelers and possibly the Commanders in play for his services if that’s the direction it goes.

The 49ers would prefer to keep Aiyuk rather than trade him, and Aiyuk presumably would prefer to stay in San Francisco.

He caught 153 passes for 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns the past two seasons.

Aiyuk, 26, staged a hold-in through training camp. The No. 25 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Aiyuk is currently set to earn $14.124 million in guaranteed base salary on his fifth-year option in 2024.