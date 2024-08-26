 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_number1draftpicks_v2_240826.jpg
2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Other PFT Content

Report: Broncos CB Damarri Mathis will miss time with high ankle sprain

  
Published August 26, 2024 03:16 PM

Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis was carted off the field with an ankle injury after the second play from scrimmage in the team’s preseason game against the Cardinals.

An MRI revealed Mathis has a high-ankle sprain, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

That could mean Mathis begins the season on injured reserve.

He was slated to be the Broncos’ No. 3 cornerback behind Riley Moss and Patrick Surtain.

A fourth-round pick in 2022, Mathis has appeared in 33 games, missing only one in his career, with 17 starts. He has 100 tackles and pass breakups.