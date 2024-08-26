Report: Broncos CB Damarri Mathis will miss time with high ankle sprain

Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis was carted off the field with an ankle injury after the second play from scrimmage in the team’s preseason game against the Cardinals.

An MRI revealed Mathis has a high-ankle sprain, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

That could mean Mathis begins the season on injured reserve.

He was slated to be the Broncos’ No. 3 cornerback behind Riley Moss and Patrick Surtain.

A fourth-round pick in 2022, Mathis has appeared in 33 games, missing only one in his career, with 17 starts. He has 100 tackles and pass breakups.