Report: Broncos to interview Ronald Curry for offensive coordinator

  
Published February 7, 2023 07:00 AM
nbc_pft_paytononwilson_230602
February 6, 2023 03:01 PM
Sean Payton says Russell Wilson’s performance team won’t have access to the facility, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explain why this is exactly what the QB needs.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton is showing interest in bringing a number of Saints employees to Denver with him.

Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Saints quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Ronald Curry will interview to become the Broncos offensive coordinator. Curry joined Payton’s staff in New Orleans in 2016 as an offensive assistant and also worked as the team’s wide receivers coach before moving on to work with quarterbacks in 2021.

Curry has also interviewed for the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator vacancy.

The news on Curry comes after Monday brought word that the Broncos are pushing to hire Saints assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief as their top offensive line coach. Strief played 12 years with the Saints before joining Payton’s staff for his final season in New Orleans.

Duncan reports that the Broncos have also made an offer to Saints assistant to the head coach/offensive assistant Kevin Petry and Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that Saints offensive assistant Declan Doyle is up for tight ends coach in Denver.