Report: Browns exploring Cam Akers, Kareem Hunt to help replace Nick Chubb

As the Browns look for running backs to supplement their offense after Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury on Monday, two names have emerged.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are exploring Rams running back Cam Akers and former Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt.

Akers reportedly has landed on the trading block after rushing for 29 yards on 22 carries in Los Angeles’ season-opening victory against Seattle. Head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that he felt good about the possibility of trading Akers, so we’ll see if the Browns end up making that move.

As for Hunt, he spent the last four seasons with the Browns. But he has not signed with anyone since his contract expired following last season. In late August, Hunt had reportedly received offers from four teams. But the running back was waiting for “the right offer” and didn’t sign any of them.

Hunt, 28, rushed for 469 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games last season, averaging 3.8 yards per carry. He also caught 35 passes for 210 yards with a TD.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters earlier on Tuesday that Jerome Ford will be Cleveland’s feature back with Hunt’s injury. He rushed for 106 yards on Monday.

But if the Browns are able to acquire a better option, that could certainly change.