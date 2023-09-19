Sean McVay: Cam Akers return “won’t be an opportunity” if he isn’t traded

One way or another, it appears running back Cam Akers has played his final snaps with the Rams.

Head coach Sean McVay said on Sunday that Akers was inactive against the 49ers because it was best for the team and confirmed that the team was exploring a trade involving the running back. On Monday, McVay was asked if Akers would return to active duty with the team if a trade does not come together.

“That won’t be an opportunity,” McVay said, via a transcript from the team. “It’ll be an opportunity to make a move. . . . I feel good about the opportunity to move him, but we won’t go back and forth on it.”

Akers said on social media that he was confused about being inactive, but McVay said he thought the team had been “very clear” with Akers and his agent about the situation and that the team “felt good” about the dialogue they’ve had leading up to what appears to be the final days of their relationship.