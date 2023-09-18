Sean McVay: Making Cam Akers inactive was best for our football team

Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed running back Cam Akers’ status at his press conference following the team’s 30-23 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Akers was inactive and a report from Jay Glazer of Fox Sports indicated that the Rams are trying to trade him. If that sounds familiar, it is likely because Akers asked to be traded last season and the Rams tried to make it happen but Akers remained with the team.

McVay said “this is different” than last year’s situation and said the decision to sit Akers was “in the best interest of our football team.” Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers, and Royce Freeman handled the running back duties and McVay said that will remain the case “as we move forward.” He was asked if that means Akers has played his final snap with the team.

“I think there is going to be an opportunity to see what that looks like moving forward, but it’s not going to be a back-and-forth thing,” McVay said, via a transcript from the team. “He and I have had great dialogue and we’ll see what happens over the next couple days.”

Akers has been with the Rams since they made him a second-round pick in 2020, but it seems like he’s reached the end of his road in Los Angeles.