Report: Cardinals gave Budda Baker $2.4M in bonus, incentives before training camp

Safety Budda Baker wanted out of Arizona this offseason because he wasn’t happy with his contract, but he’s still with the Cardinals and he’s got a chance to make more money than he was set to make under the original terms of his contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals agreed to give Baker $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives for the 2023 season. That includes a $300,000 signing bonus.

Baker also reportedly received a raise for the 2024 season, although the nature of that raise and the details about the new additions to his 2023 pact are not known at this time.

What is known is that Baker will remain in Arizona for his seventh season after the contractual maneuvering and his presence in the secondary should be a plus for first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon.