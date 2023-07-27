 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James sends thanks, says family is ‘safe and healthy’ after Bronny’s cardiac arrest
MLB: JUL 07 Angels at Dodgers
Los Angeles Angels Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Nick Itkin
Nick Itkin keeps climbing with another fencing worlds medal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgaamundievianrnd1_230727.jpg
Highlights: The Amundi Evian Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_aonriskreward_230727.jpg
Jaeger leads Aon Risk Reward Challenge
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstg5ehl_230727.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James sends thanks, says family is ‘safe and healthy’ after Bronny’s cardiac arrest
MLB: JUL 07 Angels at Dodgers
Los Angeles Angels Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Nick Itkin
Nick Itkin keeps climbing with another fencing worlds medal

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgaamundievianrnd1_230727.jpg
Highlights: The Amundi Evian Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_aonriskreward_230727.jpg
Jaeger leads Aon Risk Reward Challenge
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstg5ehl_230727.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Cardinals gave Budda Baker $2.4M in bonus, incentives before training camp

  
Published July 27, 2023 01:34 PM

Safety Budda Baker wanted out of Arizona this offseason because he wasn’t happy with his contract, but he’s still with the Cardinals and he’s got a chance to make more money than he was set to make under the original terms of his contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals agreed to give Baker $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives for the 2023 season. That includes a $300,000 signing bonus.

Baker also reportedly received a raise for the 2024 season, although the nature of that raise and the details about the new additions to his 2023 pact are not known at this time.

What is known is that Baker will remain in Arizona for his seventh season after the contractual maneuvering and his presence in the secondary should be a plus for first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon.