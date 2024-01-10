Report: Chargers request interview with Bengals OC Brian Callahan

The Chargers have requested an interview with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their head coaching job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Panthers also have asked to talk to Callahan.

He has spent the past five seasons with the Bengals, although head coach Zac Taylor calls the plays.

Callahan, the son of Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan, has coached in the NFL for 14 seasons. He arrived in Cincinnati from the Raiders when Taylor was hired in 2019.

He began his career as a coaching assistant for the Broncos in 2010 before being promoted to offensive quality control coach in 2011 and offensive assistant in 2013.

Callahan was quarterbacks coach for the Lions in 2016-17 and then for the Raiders in 2018.