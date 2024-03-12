Report: Chiefs rework Patrick Mahomes’ contract to create $21.6 million in cap space

The Chiefs have made one big move in free agency: They re-signed the top free agent, edge rusher Chris Jones.

The team could be getting ready to do more on the open market, though.

The Chiefs are restructuring the contract of quarterback Patrick Mahomes to create an additional $21.6 million worth of salary-cap space, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In September, Mahomes restructured his contract to a record-setting $210.6 million guaranteed over four years. He remains under contract through the 2030 season, and the team will revisit the deal after 2026.

The Chiefs have reworked his contract two other times to create more cap space.

Kansas City is gearing up for a run at the NFL’s first three-peat in the Super Bowl era.