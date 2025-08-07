Report: Chris Boswell wants a new contract

Defensive lineman Cam Heyward isn’t the only Steeler looking for a raise. Chris Bowell also is seeking a new contract from the team, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Unlike Heyward, Boswell has participated in practice, though he has made it known to the management, he isn’t happy with his current deal.

In 2022, Boswell signed a four-year, $20.5 million extension that tied him with Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. Boswell, though, was the lowest-paid kicker in the AFC North last season despite earning All-Pro honors.

Boswell, who is signed through 2026, has no guaranteed money left on his deal.

His $5 million average ranks him only 11th among players at his position, with Harrison Butker’s $6.4 million annual average leading the way.

Last season, Boswell made 41-of-44 field goals and all 35 extra points. In his 10-year career, he has made 88 percent of his field goals and 95.4 percent of his extra points.

The Steelers have a long-standing team policy not to negotiate with players once the season starts, so time is ticking on both Heyward and Boswell.