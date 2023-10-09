Report: Colts expect Anthony Richardson to miss a month or more

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is likely to miss significant time with the right shoulder injury he suffered on Sunday.

Richardson received an initial diagnosis of a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, which would mean he would miss a month or more, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although Richardson is set for an MRI this morning to further evaluate the injury, from all appearances he will miss multiple games.

That leaves backup Gardner Minshew to start in Richardson’s place. If there’s a silver lining for the Colts, it’s that Minshew has played well so far this season. After Richardson went down on Sunday, Minshew completed 11 of 14 passes for 155 yards to lead the Colts to a win over the Titans, and there’s every reason to believe Minshew can keep the Colts in contention in the AFC South.

The division co-leaders, the 3-2 Colts and 3-2 Jaguars, are set to meet on Sunday, with Minshew facing his old team in a very big game.