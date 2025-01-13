 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ajbrownv2_250114.jpg
Brown’s sideline book skyrockets on Amazon
nbc_pft_wilson_250114.jpg
Wilson wants to stay with Steelers next season
nbc_pft_playerinjuries_250114.jpg
NFL must monitor if teams hide or fake injuries

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ajbrownv2_250114.jpg
Brown’s sideline book skyrockets on Amazon
nbc_pft_wilson_250114.jpg
Wilson wants to stay with Steelers next season
nbc_pft_playerinjuries_250114.jpg
NFL must monitor if teams hide or fake injuries

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts set to interview Dennis Allen for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 13, 2025 10:14 AM

The Colts have started the process of finding their next defensive coordinator and former Saints head coach Dennis Allen could be in the mix.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Colts plan to interview Allen for the position this week. The Colts fired Gus Bradley after the end of the regular season.

Allen was fired by the Saints after a 2-7 start to the 2024 season and he was 18-25 over his entire run in New Orleans. Allen spent seven years as the Saints’ defensive coordinator before moving up to the top job and he also went 8-28 as the Raiders head coach earlier in his career.

The Colts have interviewed Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda and they are expected to interview Steve Wilks and Lou Anarumo this week.

UPDATE 10:31 a.m. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the interview will take place on Friday.