Colts set to interview Dennis Allen for defensive coordinator

The Colts have started the process of finding their next defensive coordinator and former Saints head coach Dennis Allen could be in the mix.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Colts plan to interview Allen for the position this week. The Colts fired Gus Bradley after the end of the regular season.

Allen was fired by the Saints after a 2-7 start to the 2024 season and he was 18-25 over his entire run in New Orleans. Allen spent seven years as the Saints’ defensive coordinator before moving up to the top job and he also went 8-28 as the Raiders head coach earlier in his career.

The Colts have interviewed Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda and they are expected to interview Steve Wilks and Lou Anarumo this week.

UPDATE 10:31 a.m. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the interview will take place on Friday.