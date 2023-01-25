 Skip navigation
Report: Colts schedule second interview with Dan Quinn for Saturday

  
Published January 25, 2023 04:20 PM

The Colts have scheduled a second interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for Saturday, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

Quinn had a second interview with the Cardinals on Wednesday and has drawn interest from the Broncos.

The Colts had an initial list of at least 14 candidates. They have sought second interviews with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

The Colts fired Frank Reich on Nov. 7 after a 3-5-1 start. Saturday, who had no prior coaching experience at the college or NFL level, went 1-7.

The Colts have missed the playoffs the past two seasons.

Quinn joined the Cowboys after being fired in Atlanta, where he went 43-42 including a trip to the Super Bowl in the 2016 season.

The Cowboys defense finished seventh in points in 2021 and fifth in points in 2022 and led the league in takeaways each of the past two seasons.