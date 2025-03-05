 Skip navigation
giants_mpx.jpg
Simms: ‘Gut feeling’ is Giants trade up to No. 1
nbc_csu_jalenmilroe_250305.jpg
QB Milroe still a ‘project’ entering NFL draft
nbc_csu_qbcarousel_250305.jpg
Darnold re-signing with MIN would hinder McCarthy

Report: Commanders will release Jonathan Allen if they can’t find trade partner

  
Published March 5, 2025 04:23 PM

The Commanders have had trade conversations with defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, but General Manager Adam Peters said last week that all options were on the table.

They apparently are down to two options, which likely also always was the case. Allen will not return to Washington.

Michael Silver of TheAthletic.com reports Wednesday the Commanders will release Allen in a cost-cutting move if they can’t find a trade partner.

The two-time Pro Bowler has a cap hit of $22.3 million in 2025, and the Commanders will save $16.3 million in cap space in a trade or a release before June 1. Allen has a base salary of $15.5 million with none of it guaranted.

John Keim of ESPN reported that the Seahawks inquired about Allen before the 2023 trade deadline, but that was before Seattle changed head coaches.

Allen, 30, missed nine games in 2024 with a torn left pectoral muscle. He had surgery but returned to play the final two regular-season games and three postseason games.

In eight seasons, Allen has 42 sacks in 108 starts.

The Commanders selected Allen with the 17th overall pick in 2017.