Report: Cooper Kupp likely out against Raiders

  
Published October 20, 2024 12:42 PM

Rams head coach Sean McVay left the door open for wide receiver Cooper Kupp on Friday, but it sounds like it will close before the start of Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Kupp has been out since injuring his ankle in Week Two and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is unlikely to return to action this week. Kupp is expected to work out before the game before the team officially makes him inactive.

The Rams had a bye in Week Six and Kupp returned to practice on a limited basis this week.

Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder) was also listed as questionable by the Rams on Friday, but he is expected to play against Las Vegas.