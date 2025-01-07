 Skip navigation
Report: Cowboys haven’t responded to Bears’ request to interview Mike McCarthy

  
Published January 7, 2025 02:14 PM

On Monday, the Bears requested to interview Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. Twenty-four hours later, the Bears still haven’t gotten a response to their request, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after Sunday’s game that it didn’t bother him if the team’s coaches — all of whom are on expiring contracts — interviewed elsewhere. He said he wants coaches who want to be in Dallas. What he didn’t say is whether he would allow them to interview elsewhere.

It appears he has given his answer.

The Cowboys have exclusive negotiating rights with McCarthy before his contract expires Jan. 14.

Neither side has announced a decision on McCarthy’s future, but McCarthy said Sunday he “absolutely” prefers to be in Dallas.

The Cowboys chose not to extend McCarthy’s contract last year following the 48-32 playoff loss to the Packers at home in the wild-card round. McCarthy is 49-35 in the regular season in his five seasons in Dallas, including three consecutive 12-5 seasons from 2021-23, but only 1-3 in the postseason.

The Cowboys finished a 7-10 season in 2024 with a last-second loss to the Commanders on Sunday.