Report: Cowboys hire Cristian Garcia as a defensive quality control coach

The Cowboys have hired Cristian Garcia as a defensive quality control coach, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. He will help returning Cowboys defensive backs coach Al Harris with the secondary, per Gehlken.

Garcia ended last season as the Commanders’ interim defensive backs coach after changes to Ron Rivera’s defensive staff.

Garcia worked with new Cowboys defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina in Washington. New Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer hired Zgonina last week.

Garcia spent three seasons in Washington, first as a defensive coaching assistant and then as a quality control coach. He began coaching in the NFL following a brief stint as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech.

The Cowboys also have added former defensive end Greg Ellis and run game coordinator Paul Guenther to the staff. They lost defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and position coaches Aden Durde, Joe Whitt Jr. and Sharrif Floyd from their defensive staff.