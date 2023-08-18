Report: Daniel Jones is expected to start tonight

Daniel Jones did not play in the preseason opener last week against the Lions. He is expected to start Friday night’s game against the Panthers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Most of the team’s starters will see time, and the amount varies with some players getting a quarter and others a half, according to Raanan.

This could be the one and only game for Jones before the Sept. 10 season opener against the Cowboys.

Jones played the first two preseason games a year ago, seeing action on 19 snaps and 24 snaps.

Before last week’s preseason opener against the Lions, Jones and his receivers went through an extensive workout on the field.

Jones, who signed a four-year, $160 million in the offseason, is having the best camp of his career. Will that translate into the best season of his career, an encore to 2022?