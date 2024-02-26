Report: Dave Ziegler working with Saints as advisor through the draft

Former Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler has reportedly found a role with another team for the next couple of months.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Ziegler is working with the Saints in an advisory role. He is expected to remain in that role through next month’s draft.

Ziegler was hired as the Raiders G.M. in January 2022 after spending nine years in the Patriots’ personnel department. He came to Las Vegas to work with head coach Josh McDaniels, who had been the offensive coordinator in New England, but both men were fired on October 31, 2023 after a 9-16 start to their run.

General Manager Mickey Loomis heads up the personnel department in New Orleans and former Dolphins G.M. Jeff Ireland is their assistant G.M. for college scouting.