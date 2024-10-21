Report: DK Metcalf week-to-week with MCL sprain

After Sunday’s win over the Falcons, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said receiver DK Metcalf’s knee injury “doesn’t look too bad.”

There’s now some more clarity on Metcalf’s situation.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain and is considered week-to-week.

Metcalf, 26, has recorded 35 receptions for 568 yards with three touchdowns so far this season.

The Seahawks host the Bills in Week 8 and the Rams in Week 9 before their Week 10 bye.

Seattle will issue its first injury report of the week on Wednesday.