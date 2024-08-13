 Skip navigation
Report: Dolphins to release Teair Tart

  
Published August 13, 2024 10:11 AM

Defensive tackle Teair Tart’s bid to make the Dolphins has reportedly come to an end.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team will release Tart on Tuesday. Tart signed with the Dolphins in April and did not play in their first preseason game.

Tart saw time with the Titans and Texans last season after playing 34 games for Tennessee over his first three years in the NFL. He has 79 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 47 overall appearances.

Da’Shawn Hand, Neville Gallimore, Jonathan Harris, Isaiah Mack, and Brandon Pili remain in the mix for backup linemen jobs behind projected starters Benito Jones, Zach Sieler, and Calais Campbell.