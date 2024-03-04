Report: Dolphins will not use franchise tag on Christian Wilkins

Impending free agents can begin talking to other teams next Monday and it looks like defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will be involved in some of those conversations.

Sunday brought word that the Dolphins were unlikely to use the franchise tag on Wilkins ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to do. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports on Monday that the Dolphins have decided not to go that route.

Wilkins, who is No. 9 on PFT’s list of the top free agents, is set to hit the open market a year after fellow 2019 first-round picks Quinnen Williams, Ed Oliver, Dexter Lawrence, and Jeffery Simmons landed extensions with their teams.

Picking up the $22.102 million tag would give the Dolphins and Wilkins more time to work on an extension of their own, so passing on it suggests that Wilkins’ payday is likely to come with another team.